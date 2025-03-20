wrestling / News

Jey Uso Comments On His Botched Dive From Monday’s WWE RAW

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jey Uso WWE Raw 2-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Jey Uso commented on his botched dive from Monday’s episode of RAW. He tried to take out Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with a flip, but caught his leg on the rope and the result was a botch.

He wrote: “Sometimes playas fuck up!!! Imma hit dis front flip next Monday tho i kno dat!!!! Yeet.

