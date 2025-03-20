wrestling / News
Jey Uso Comments On His Botched Dive From Monday’s WWE RAW
March 20, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Jey Uso commented on his botched dive from Monday’s episode of RAW. He tried to take out Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with a flip, but caught his leg on the rope and the result was a botch.
He wrote: “Sometimes playas fuck up!!! Imma hit dis front flip next Monday tho i kno dat!!!! Yeet.”
JEY’S INSTAGRAM POST AFTER HIS DIVE BOTCH #YEET #JEYUSO pic.twitter.com/DXoegWIZbP
— 🤍M I A🤍 _(Jhea Lover) (@QueenMia2025) March 19, 2025
