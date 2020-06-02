wrestling / News

Jey Uso Challenges Tyler Breeze for the UpUpDownDown Championship

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– UpUpDownDown released a new video where Jey Uso challenges Tyler Breeze for the UUDD Championship in a game of SNES Super Tennis. Breeze is now the longest reigning UpUpDownDown title. You can view that video below.

