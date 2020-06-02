wrestling / News
Jey Uso Challenges Tyler Breeze for the UpUpDownDown Championship
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– UpUpDownDown released a new video where Jey Uso challenges Tyler Breeze for the UUDD Championship in a game of SNES Super Tennis. Breeze is now the longest reigning UpUpDownDown title. You can view that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali & More Criticize Jaxson Ryker Over Donald Trump Tweet
- Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW