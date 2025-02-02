Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair To Appear On Monday’s WWE Raw

Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced in a video that Uso and Flair, who won the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, will make their appearances on tomorrow night’s episode.

The card thus far for the show, which airs Monday on Netflix, is:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches kick off

* Jey Uso appears

* Charlotte Flair appears