wrestling / News
Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair To Appear On Monday’s WWE Raw
February 2, 2025 | Posted by
Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced in a video that Uso and Flair, who won the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, will make their appearances on tomorrow night’s episode.
The card thus far for the show, which airs Monday on Netflix, is:
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches kick off
* Jey Uso appears
* Charlotte Flair appears
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP promises a can't miss #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night!
📍 CLEVELAND
🎟️ https://t.co/Ak15daEX7R pic.twitter.com/kX0t5NADvo
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly Storms Out Following WWE Royal Rumble
- Jey Uso Says He Wants One More Crack At Gunther Following Royal Rumble Win
- CM Punk Discusses His Creative Partnership With Triple H, Says He’s More Receptive to Other People’s Ideas
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster