Jey Uso Officially Chooses To Face Gunther At WrestleMania On WWE Raw

Jey Uso has made his choice, revealing on Raw that he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Monday night’s show saw Uso come down to the ring to start the show, but during his entrance Gunther attacked him. The Imperium member hit a couple of powerbombs before security broke it up.

As Gunther was walking back up the ramp, Uso got a mic and said it was him and Gunther at WrestleMania. Gunther ran back to the ring but Uso got the upper hand this time until officials broke it up.

The match is the first that is officially confirmed for WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19th and 20th from Las Vegas, Nevada.