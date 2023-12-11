Jey Uso Says He’s Become Closer To Cody Rhodes Since He’s Been On Raw

Jey Uso says he’s grown closer to Cody Rhodes since they’ve spent time together on Raw and that Rhodes inspires him. The two had a short run as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after Rhodes brought Uso to the Monday night brand, and Uso talked about their friendship on last week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

“I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that,” Uso said (per Fightful). “This is almost a decade ago, always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer. I do got love for Cody.”

He continued, “I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on Raw. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too.”

Uso will face Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.