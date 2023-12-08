Jey Uso Weighs In On CM Punk’s WWE Return, Potential Punk vs. Roman Reigns Match

Jey Uso is the latest to weigh in on the return of CM Punk to WWE, noting that he’s glad to see Punk back. Uso was asked by Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail about Punk’s return to the company at Survivor Series, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Punk’s return to the company: “In my mind, CM Punk is just a star. People are going to talk about him, so hell yeah he comes back. That’s what WWE is, no matter what we’re going to please the fans and make money – why wouldn’t you bring him in? I like the guy, man. He was here ten years ago and there was never any beef. If you’re in this profession, you have to have hard skin and be able to take critique well. You can’t get hot about any of this. So CM Punk is invited to my house, it’s all love. Let’s line it up. I’ll do an angle with CM Punk – I’m ready. I’m glad he’s back. Last time he was here I had paint on my face, I’m a different Jey Uso these days.”

On a possible match between Punk and Roman Reigns: “Hell yeah, the Tribal Chief is ready to put anybody and everybody down, man. CM Punk might find out just like the rest did. It’s different when you get in there with the Tribal Chief.”