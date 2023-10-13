wrestling / News

Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Tease Open Challenge For WWE Smackdown

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Jey Uso Cody Rhodes John Cena Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes are suggesting they will hold an open challenge on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions posted to Twitter on Thursday, with Rhodes suggesting they close out their week with such a challenge and Uso giving an emphatic response.

WWE has not yet confirmed the match for Friday’s show.

