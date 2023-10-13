wrestling / News
Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Tease Open Challenge For WWE Smackdown
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes are suggesting they will hold an open challenge on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions posted to Twitter on Thursday, with Rhodes suggesting they close out their week with such a challenge and Uso giving an emphatic response.
WWE has not yet confirmed the match for Friday’s show.
This week, a great RAW, a historic NXT…And no better way to close out the week than with a visit for the season premiere of #SmackDown
Open challenge…
What say you @WWEUsos ?
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 13, 2023
GahDam YEEET!!!
-jey https://t.co/gdOfuOjEkr
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan’s Social Media Comments on WWE
- Bully Ray Thinks CM Punk Could Help Raise the Stock of Impact Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Making Jade Cargill A Big Deal, Sending Message to AEW Talent
- Damian Priest On Rhea Ripley Taking Charge In Judgment Day, Says It’s Interchangeable