– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed the slap rapper Travis Scott delivered to WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto.

Uso thinks Scott may have been “too damn lit” to perform a worked slap. He said on Travis Scott (via Fightful), “Somebody ain’t tell him how to work slap? He was probably too damn lit. If he slapped me like that? Hell nah, I probably woulda went [looks up and shakes his head]. This dude just hit me like Sheamus.”

Uso has firsthand experience with Scott. The rapper escorted Uso to the ring for Uso’s matchup against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. McIntyre later jokingly blamed his loss to Uso at the event on getting a contact high caused by Travis Scott.