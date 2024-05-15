Jey Uso On Why His Confidence Is Higher Than Ever Working With Triple H

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Jey Uso spoke about working with Triple H backstage and why his confidence is higher than its ever been in his WWE career. Uso is one of the top stars of RAW and is currently set for the King of the Ring semifinals next Monday against GUNTHER. Here are highlights:

On wanting Rikishi involved with Wrestlemania match with Jimmy: “Hell yeah, I always wanted my dad involved, whether it be a referee… I just don’t think my dad could have kept up, just getting up and down, because referees, they’re doing like, push up burpees the whole match too, they’re getting a great workout. Maybe like a go home promo, just some kind of cool promo segment. There might be another time for it.”

On using ‘Yeet’ as a catchphrase: “If you watched the press conference with Cody, that’s where it got over I felt like. I’ve always been a tag team guy, always just doing my brother. So we always had each other to lean on. I’m now being on my own, trying to fly on my own, and then seeing how the people got behind me, or accepted me. They got the yeet, hey got with everything, the hand thing – I don’t know what that is – the theme song. I knew I wanted to keep day one ish, because, people were singing that. And it came from London, Money in the Bank, civil war. That’s the first time I heard them sing it. I wanted to keep that, but back to the drawing board again. Switch the color. I don’t want red no more, opposite of red is blue. I was going to go orange because no one wears orange like that. But it’s like, let’s do it. They gave me this avatar blue. I don’t know what it is, sky blue. But I ran with it, so it’s all good.”

On working with Triple H: “I’m actually more confident than ever right now. I took all the tools that they gave me. During the pandemic era, being with Hunter and Heyman in the room, just with The Bloodline, just us, going over and spitting ideas. I learned all that, and now I apply it on my own. And then working with Hunter right now as a single competitor, it’s cool. I feel like I finally, earned that respect now, and it’s all love. Work seems easier right now, all that worrying stuff, being anxious all the time, it’s out the way. Now I just go out there and I’m on the if I’m on the card that night, I make sure I’m bringing energy. That’s just my thing. I just want to dial it up. During the show, when I come out, I feel like there’s a spike here. Even if you never watched wrestling, it was like, ‘Alright, who’s he? He’s got to be a main player’.”