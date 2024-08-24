Jey Uso Considers Sami Zayn as an ‘Honorary Uce for Life’

– During the Fanatics Fest x Ring Revolutionaries Panel at Fanatics Fest NYC, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed reuniting with Sami Zayn on WWE Raw after they both broke away from The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jey Uso on Sami Zayn: “My dawg. Sami is an honorary Uce for life. He’s the only one on Raw that I trust, he took me in when I first came to Raw. Sami Zayn is my brother, for sure.”

Uso on not liking Sami Zayn at first being “borderline real”: “It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn’t like it. I didn’t. ‘How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.’ He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we’re a real family.”

Uso and Zayn recently teamed up to beat The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last month on Monday Night Raw. Jey Uso is scheduled to compete in the Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contenders Tournament kicking off on next week’s WWE Raw. The winner will go on to challenge Bron Breakker for the championship later on.