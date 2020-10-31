Jey Uso Continues Attacking Daniel Bryan After SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Video)

– As noted during last night’s episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns. After beating Daniel Bryan in the main event, Uso joined the dark side of the family and continued the attack on Bryan, putting the former world champion through the announce table. However, Jey Uso wasn’t done with Daniel Bryan after that. WWE released a Network exclusive video, showing what happened after the FOX Network broadcast went off the air.

The footage shows officials and EMTs loading Daniel Bryan onto a stretcher. However, Uso then interrupts the stretcher job and flips it and Bryan over into the ringside barricade. Uso then dragged Daniel Bryan back into the ring and hit him with another Uso Splash. Uso then left the ring, looking somewhat conflicted as officials checked on Bryan.