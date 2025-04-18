Jey Uso Says He Has A ‘Couple of Years Left’ In His Wrestling Career

In an interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show (via Fightful), Jey Uso said that he was nearing the end of his career and has a couple of years left as an active wrestler. His cousin, Roman Reigns, also recently said that he also had ‘a year or two’ left after the end of his current contract.

Uso said: “I’m on the end of my career, I feel like it. I still got a couple years left, I feel strong, but this is the first time I kinda felt the years kinda catching up with me.”

When asked if he sees light at the end of the tunnel, he replied: “Not even that, I just think I’m getting older, man. I’ll be 40 in August. I love wrestling, wrestling is everything, I’m just starting to get to the point where I just wanna venture out a little bit more.“