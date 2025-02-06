In an interview with Daniel Cormier (via Fightful), Jey Uso spoke about his success in WWE and credited the fans with getting behind him and making him popular. Uso won the Royal Rumble and will now challenge for a World title at Wrestlemania.

Jey Uso said: “I’m the man of the people now. I’m the new People’s Champ now, or will be. But I do love the people because I feel like they watched me raise me, they watched my whole story in front of them, and I was never supposed to be the top guy. They chose me, Uce. Mark Henry just said that on their podcast, the people chose Jey. That’s what it’s working for him. They’re not shoving nobody down no one’s throat. They watched me work, and I feel like they can resonate with that.”