Jey Uso Credits Hell in a Cell Match With The New Day For Preparing Him For Singles Run

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Jey Uso credited the match he and his brother had against the New Day in the Hell in a Cell for preparing him to be a main event wrestler. Here are highlights:

On how he’s enjoying his singles run: “I dig it. You know, I’m real bummed out my brother went down, but then it was a blessing in disguise Uce. I just went to work, you know, I put in the work and I ain’t stopped since. I ran through the big… tried to run through the Big Dog and people got with me man. So I just took off from there…AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, again and again and again. And I’m going to do it this Friday in the steel cage match, I found out that I got on Talking Smack cause DB was on there talking that smack to the councilman. Now I got to put him down Uce, now I got to get him.”

On getting prepared for this run: “I really had fun with the New Day. There’s some matches where, you know, you be kind of stressed out and like, ‘man, like I hope I do good’ type stuff. But then there’s matches, when you’re in there, you’re literally having fun. Like you forget I’m wrestling. So with those guys, it was the first time the tag titles have ever been defended (inside Hell in a Cell). And then I’m in there with my cousin, Roman Reigns, at Hell in a Cell in singles competition and, you know, the New Day prepared me for that. My brother prepared me for that.”

On being proud of the match: “Obviously the Hell in the Cell was a dope tag match. Like come on bruh. And if you ain’t watch it, you go to the [WWE] Network and check it out. You know what I’m saying? Like we put it in and then when you fast forward to, bruh 2020, and you know I’m in there with Roman Reigns Uce. Like, check that one out, bruh. You’ll see it’s two different types of matches, but they both lit. They both on fire bruh, and I was proud to be a part of that, man.”