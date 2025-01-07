Jey Uso Defeats Drew McIntyre On WWE Raw, Accompanied By Travis Scott

Jey Uso picked up a win over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut, with Travis Scott accompanying him to the ring. Monday night’s show saw Uso battle McIntyre and Scott came out of the crowd with Uso before taking a seat at the commentary table.

Uso ultimately picked up the win after he sidestepped a Claymore and rolled McIntyre up for the pinfall. He escaped the ring as McIntyre looked on angrily.