– Speaking to The Pat McAfee Show after his win at the WWE Royal Rumble, Jey Uso discussed the aftermath of the victory, speaking to his father Rikishi after the win, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on calling his father after the Royal Rumble match: “My dad called right when I was in the locker room. I had him on FaceTime. I was back there with John Cena, Punk, my brothers were there. So we did have a good talk, man. But I love my father.”

On wanting to show the world something different at WrestleMania: “This Yeet train is just starting. I’m going to WrestleMania, uce. I’m gonna take one of these titles off one of these fools, regardless of who it is because it’s all business now, man. … I just want to show the world something different.”

With the victory, Jey Uso has secured a title shot against the world champion at WrestleMania 41. The two-day premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.