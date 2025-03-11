– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed going to the end of the Royal Rumble with John Cena and what he learned from Cena, notably “Top Guy Speed.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jey Uso on what he learned from being in the ring with John Cena: “I still learned in there with him because I was excited to go HAM. Last two in there. He’s like, ‘Nah, man. Here’s what we’re going to do. Slow pace.’ In my mind, I’m like, ‘My bad. I’m learning too.’ That’s a different kind of speed in there. We came up with that term recently, we call it Top Guy Speed. That’s a term. Roman is the first one that told me when we were working during the pandemic era. That stuck with me.”

Uso on “Top Guy Speed”: “Instead of moving to the next thing, just lay there for a little minute until the crowd (rises) ‘This is awesome.’ A lot of homies want to move, and while they are moving, people are chanting, ‘This is awesome,’ but you’re moving. I’ll lay there and let the crowd go. Once they come down, then we go. We have to be disciplined to sit still. It’s hard to sit still. You want to get up and do the next thing. Wait. Once they come down, now we get up, onto the next, boom, do it again, ‘this is awesome,’ do it again. You gotta do it in (the ring). You’re not going to learn it anywhere else. Only real ones know that. Cena, Randy [Orton], Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins], Drew [McIntyre].”