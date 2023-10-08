Jey Uso Reportedly Doing Well In Merchandise Sales

WWE is moving a good amount of merchandise for Jey Uso, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Uso, who won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Cody Rhodes at Fastlane, has been doing well in terms of merchandise sales. The information was based on live event merchandise reports, which were confirmed with sources in the company.

Uso’s merchandise reportedly sold “exceptionally well” on WWE live events toward the end of last month. WWE has reportedly been very pleased with Uso’s work and is said to have long-term plans in place for him.