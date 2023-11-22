Jey Uso On The Chances of Dream Matches Happening Outside of WWE

In an interview with The Ringer, Jey Uso spoke about the possibility of dream matches like the Young Bucks or other teams outside of WWE. He said that if fans want those matches to happen, the talent has to come to WWE. Other teams he mentioned include FTR (who he said were ‘top-tier’), The Hardys and the Guerrillas of Destiny. Here are highlights:

On how the Thunderdome era helped him: “There’s no crowd. You feel me? So now, we done changed the game to where everything was all character-based. It was all emotion. I didn’t need a crowd. We putting on the TV show right now. And once that clicked with me, man, I just caught on at a different level.”

On working with Sami Zayn: “[Sami’s] the man. Bloodline was so dark all the time, you feel me? Like, we was just mad all the time, beating up everybody. When Sami Zayn came in, he elevated that. That acting, that entertainment part came out of all of us. The cool part about that was, man, he had different relationships [with] each character, and you can tell that through the TV screen. There’s no Bloodline without Sami Zayn, man. That’s a fact.”

On The Usos having dream matches with other teams: If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your ass to WWE, dog, to the top tier. You all going to have to come. Where we at ain’t dropping down. Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world. And if you want to get detailed with it, I’m talking about on the microphone, the way we dress, the way the gear look, the way we carry ourselves, the swag, the ink, everything. The hair, the grills, the earrings, the chain. All that’s real, Uce. All that is real.”