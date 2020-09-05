wrestling / News

Jey Uso Earns WWE Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns For Clash of Champions

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jey Uso Smackdown

Jey Uso is on hiw way to Clash of Champions for a WWE Universal Championship showdown with Roman Reigns following this week’s Smackdown. Uso won a Fatal Four-Way on tonight’s show, beating Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and King Corbin to earn the title shot. You can see pics and video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jey Uso, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading