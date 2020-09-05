wrestling / News
Jey Uso Earns WWE Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns For Clash of Champions
Jey Uso is on hiw way to Clash of Champions for a WWE Universal Championship showdown with Roman Reigns following this week’s Smackdown. Uso won a Fatal Four-Way on tonight’s show, beating Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and King Corbin to earn the title shot. You can see pics and video below.
Footwork on point.#SmackDown @SuperKingofBros @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/VoMrN34tMM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020
Who will be the one to challenge @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #WWEClash of Champions?
It's @SuperKingOfBros vs. @WWESheamus vs. @BaronCorbinWWE vs. Jey @WWEUsos right now on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/xb2gdV27KO
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
Drop that beat, @WWESheamus. #SmackDown #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/TKPzxCHHtL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020
☘️🍀#SmackDown #Fatal4Way @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/CiyUtzuR9L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020
FLYING USO ALERT!#SmackDown #Fatal4Way @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/xyOVdqBhv9
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
Believe THAT.
Jey @WWEUsos has earned himself an opportunity at @WWERomanReigns' #UniversalTitle at #WWEClash of Champions! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5nKmMzL62O
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
BIG MOOD.
It's COUSIN vs. COUSIN at #WWEClash of Champions!#SmackDown @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/1WoKyll4vl
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
