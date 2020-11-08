Jey Uso Explains His Actions Joining Roman Reigns, Apologizes to Daniel Bryan

– Kayla Braxton recently spoke to WWE Superstar Jey Uso for The Braxton Beat last week on Instagram TV, and Uso discussed his alliance with Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat.

Jey Uso on joining Roman Reigns and his recent actions: “These past couple of months, everybody saw what was going down. Fall in line, man. I lost two big pay-per-views to him [Roman Reigns]. This goes deeper than what it is on TV, man. So, my actions last week … man, I’m sorry, Daniel Bryan. I’m sorry to his family. I’m also sorry to my family. Daniel Bryan was really, really at the wrong place at the wrong time, for real. It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been any body. So, the oath is real. I faced the consequences. I told him, I never run from them. I know what I was getting into, but this is it. This is the game we play.”

On what changed with Reigns in order to join him: “It really felt like that whole night on Smackdown felt like two years. It’s like a double-edged sword, you know. I’m in that position trying to fight from under, and you got the whole world saying I don’t belong there. You got the whole world talking a whole bunch of crap like I’m not the guy supposed to be running with this thing, and now we give the world what they want to see and now the whole world, ‘Oh, why you do that? Why you do that?’ Man, y’all don’t know what the hell you want, but I know I gotta do what I need to do to provide for my family. And that’s been the goal since I came in there. And man, if this is how it’s gotta be, then this is how it’s gotta be. It’s a shark-eat-shark world that we live in professional wrestling. They know what it is, man. There’s no friends. He said it, only believe half what you hear, man. That stands for real. And if I’m going to stick with somebody through this whole journey, and through this game to get me through, man, it’s gotta be my family. Even though I do not like it. Like I said, Daniel Bryan, I’m sorry, Brie [Bella], I’m sorry. I’m sorry to everybody that had to see that live, man. If y’all keep damn testing me, this is what you’re going to get, bro.”

Jey Uso on if he’s talked to his brother since joining Reigns: “I haven’t talked to him at all. I’m pretty sure he’s got something to say to me man, but I’ve got something to say to him too. I’ve got something to say to his ass too. Two times I had to take the low route, man, for him, and he know me, man. I’m the hard-headed one out of all three of us. Roman know me. I was ready to die on my shield that night. Clash of Champions and Hell in the Cell, everybody saw that man, but there is only so much I can keep doing, until I just keep getting beat down and beat down. I’m really tired of getting my ass whooped for the whole world to see, and everybody thinks it’s a damn game! It’s not, man, because I’m the one going home, and my wife and my kids are looking at me with a bad attitude because I’m broke and beat up. Man, no more of that. Now, I might as well just join the team, you know. We’ve always been a squad. That’s the thing. This time, I just wanted to try it my way. Unfortunately, I gotta damn fall in line. I don’t like it. I really don’t like it. Like I said, I’ve been thinking about Daniel Bryan this whole time, man. He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that. But man, you was in the way uce. But when you bounce back and heal and get strong bro, I’ll be here. I’ll be waiting on you, uce. But I’m pretty sure the Big Dog will be there too. But come correct, man, come ready uce. We ain’t playing no games anymore here.”

