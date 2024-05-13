Jey Uso Comments On Fan Flashlights During Entrance, Says The ‘Fireflies’ Are His Now

Jey Uso took to social media on Sunday to comment on the new fan participation element of his entrance, dubbing himself the “Yeeter of Worlds.” Uso’s entrances have seen fans shine their phone flashlights as of late, and he posted to his Twitter account to comment on the situation.

Uso likened his entrance to Bray Wyatt’s as The Fiend, noting:

“Yall ain’t got no damn choice. Fireflies are mines now. #YeeterOfWorlds

-jey”

As noted earlier, the audience participation has been well-received in WWE and the company is said to be looking to replicate that on shows going forward.