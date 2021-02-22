Jey Uso Got New Tattoo Work Done Last Month

In a series of posts on social media, Jey Uso revealed that he got more tattoo work done back in January. He showed a before and after photo and spoke about how the artist touched up one of his first tattoos he drew in college. The work was finished this past Saturday. The work was done by “Samoan Mike” Michael Fatutoa at the Sacred Tatau tattoo studio in Tampa, Florida. Mike has also done work for Roman Reigns and attended Elimination Chamber last night.