WWE News: Jey Uso Hits the People’s Elbow at Oslo Event, Mike Kanellis Celebrates Birthday
May 16, 2019
– Jey Uso channeled his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, during a WWE live event in Oslo, Norway, and he hit the People’s Elbow. You can check out the clip in the player below.
– Additionally, WWE released a clip from the Helsinki live event featuring Kofi Kingston thanking the fans. You can check ou tthat clip below.
– WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. Also, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather turns 58 today, and WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz turns 81 years old.
