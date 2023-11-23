Jey Uso Has His Sights Set on the Intercontinental Championship

In a recent interview with The Ringer, Jey Uso stated that he is currently gunning for Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship title. Uso explained that the lineage of the belt contains a number of significant names both to the industry and himself personally. You can find a few highlights from the interview with Uso below.

On how claiming the title is his top priority currently: “I want my first one. It ain’t even the big one. I want that IC title.”

On what draws him to pursue this belt specifically: “My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to damn run that.”