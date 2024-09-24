Jey Uso Wins Intercontinental Title In WWE Raw Main Event

Jey Uso is the new WWE Intercontinental Championship, capturing the title on this week’s Raw. Uso defeated Bron Breakker on Monday night’s show to capture the title, pinning Breakker after a spear and an Uso Splash. You can see a clip from the match below.

This marks Uso’s first singles title in WWE and ends Breakker’s reign at 51 days. Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to win the title from Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam in early August.