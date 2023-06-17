Jey Uso Allies With Jimmy, Takes Out Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa On WWE SmackDown

The Usos are free of The Bloodline at last, as Jey Uso joined his brother before taking out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode was main evented by a segment in which Reigns returned to the show to appeal to Jey, noting that he’s been grooming Jey to lead the Bloodline since the start. Reigns noted that he was only meant to take The Bloodline to the Promised Land, and Jey was meant to keep them there.

Reigns then turned his attention to Jimmy Uso who came out to the ring, and said he was the problem with The Bloodline and had been the only one to oppose Jey being the Right Hand Man of the group. Jey looked about ready to side with Reigns but then said that he’s out of the Bloodline and superkicked the Tribal Chief. Jimmy then superkicked a charging Solo Sikoa, and Reigns took a double superkick from the brothers.