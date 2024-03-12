Jey Uso Challenges Jimmy Uso To Match At WrestleMania 40

Jey Uso wants to face his brother Jimmy, challenging him to a match at WrestleMania 40 on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw Jey come to the ring and note that as much as he came to Raw to get a fresh start, The Bloodline was preventing him from doing that. As such, he wanted to face Jimmy at WrestleMania.

Jimmy has yet to respond to the challenge, and WWE has not yet confirmed the match for the April 6th and 7th PPV.