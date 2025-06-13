Jey Uso Joins King Of The Ring Tournament Match On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Jey Uso is the mystery competitor in the King Of The Ring Tournament Match to take place on next week’s WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced in a new video on Friday that Uso, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on this week’s show, will take the final open spot in the four-way match on Monday’s show.

Uso sill battle Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed in the first round match. The updated card for the show, which airs live Monday night on Netflix, is:

* King Of The Ring Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

* Queen Of The Ring Tournament Match: Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez