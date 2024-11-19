Jey Uso Would Like a Rematch With Jimmy Uso At WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is not entirely satisfied with his match against Jimmy Uso from WrestleMania 40 and would like a chance to face him again. The Usos collided at WrestleMania 40 in a match that disappointed some fans, and Jey talked in an appearance on Cheap Heat how he’d like to get another shot at the match. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On what WrestleMania 41 match he’d like: “To be honest, I would like to run it back with my brother one more time. I would like to. Left a little bad taste in my mouth with [WrestleMania XL]. I know what we can do. The fans have no damn clue, but me and my brother know. Hell yeah, we would have stole the show. Just, things happen. We’re all a team.”

On if he would be up to face Jimmy on Raw’s Netflix debut: “I would light that damn thing up. We’d be sold out. It’d be energy. You talk about setting the tone on Netflix. Put me in the spot. Let’s do it. I would like to run it back one more time. Straight up. Storytelling.”