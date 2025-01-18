Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria, More Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com confirmed new matchups and segments for next week’s edition of WWE Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the newly announced match and segments:

Jey Uso ‘is coming to your city!’ en route to his World Heavyweight Title Match against Gunther

Just days before Saturday Night’s Main Event, we’ll hear “Main Event” Jey Uso’s comments about his imminent World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther.

Sami Zayn takes to the mic this Monday on Raw

After taking down The Miz last week, Sami Zayn is set to address the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.

Lyra Valkyria returns to Raw as the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion

After defeating Dakota Kai in the explosive finals of the tournament to become the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria will return to light up Monday night.

Damage CTRL are out to get payback on Pure Fusion Collective

One week after suffering a narrow defeat in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Dakota Kai and her Damage CTRL sister-in-arms IYO SKY look to avenge the injury on Kairi Sane at the hands of PFC in an emotionally-charged tag team grudge match.

