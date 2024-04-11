Jey Uso Had Mixed Feelings About Wrestling His Brother at Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Jey Uso spoke about his mixed feelings regarding his match with his brother Jimmy at this past weekend’s WWE Wrestlemania 40 event.

He said: “I was happy and sad at the same moment. I still love my brother. That’s my twin brother, you know? I still feel a little incomplete, man, because we’re not around each other as much. … I’m just used to always having him with me, but we’re gonna bring Jimmy around.”

When asked about his run as a singles star in WWE, he added: “I was always doing [things] for others a lot of the time. It’s just cool because I never thought the people would get behind me the way they did, especially when I went to ‘Raw,’ because I was nervous. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if they’re gonna accept me alone.’“