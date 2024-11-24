Jey Uso Reflects On WWE Intercontinental Title Reign, Believes He’ll Be WWE Champion

Jey Uso recently shared his thoughts on his short reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion and says he believes he will be WWE Champion at some point. Uso won the IC Title from Bron Breakker in September, though he lost it back just under a month later thanks to the involvement of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline faction. He spoke with Peter Rosenberg for the latter’s Cheap Heat Podcast and talked about his first singles title reign and more; you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On getting his first singles title reign: “It puts a stamp on you. Everyone wants it. When you come in as a wrestler, hell yeah you want to hold the WWE Championship one time. World Heavyweight Championship one time. I want to hold that shit. I’ve never thought about being a champ like that until I got the IC Title and 2024 popped off the way it did. It built my confidence and made me believe. Hell yeah, I can be the face.”

On a possible World Title reign: “Yeah, I want the title. I’ll take it off of anybody, just give me the shot. Gunther, where it is? Cody Rhodes, we can run it. I’m going to get the big one. No one believes that, just like they doubted me the whole time. It’s all good. I’m used to that. It’s fuel to the fire. I’m going to get it. I’ll put it out there. I’m main event Jey Uso now. They know me now. Whether it be Bloodline or whatever. I’m that kind of performer where I can stand on my own. Put me in the ring with whoever and we’re going to build each other up. We’re going to cut these promos the way I cut them and we’re going to do work. We’re going to get it.”