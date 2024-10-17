Jey Uso Performs The Yeet Elbow at WWE Live Event in UK

– During a recent WWE live event during the UK tour, WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso performed his take on The Rock’s People’s Elbow, dubbed The Yeet Elbow, against Bron Breakker. WWE released a clip of Jey Uso performing the move at the live event, which you can see below.

As noted, Uso defended his Intercontinental Title against Bron Breakker at yesterday’s live event in Manchester, England.