wrestling / News

Jey Uso Performs The Yeet Elbow at WWE Live Event in UK

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 7-5-24 Jey Uso Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent WWE live event during the UK tour, WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso performed his take on The Rock’s People’s Elbow, dubbed The Yeet Elbow, against Bron Breakker. WWE released a clip of Jey Uso performing the move at the live event, which you can see below.

As noted, Uso defended his Intercontinental Title against Bron Breakker at yesterday’s live event in Manchester, England.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jey Uso, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading