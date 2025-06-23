Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

As previously reported, Goldberg will wrestle his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the Summerslam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest, former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso said that he wants GUNTHER to win the match and retain his title.

He said: “I got to go with Gunther. Right now, Gunther is the better man, right? We’ve gone back and forth. I got respect for Gunther. I’ve never stepped in the ring with Goldberg before. So my hats off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down for me to project to my next level, that’s what I think.”

Jey Uso is currently in the King of the Ring tournament to get another shot at the World title. He will face Cody Rhodes in a semifinal match on tonight’s episode of RAW. The winner of that will meet Randy Orton at Night of Champions this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.