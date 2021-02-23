Jey Uso Shares Pics of Toe Injury Following Elimination Chamber, Gives Jimmy Uso Update

Jey Uso didn’t escape Elimination Chamber unscathed, showing off a bit of a toe injury on social media. Uso posted to his Instagram stories on Monday with photos of his toe being bruised up, as you can see below.

Jey also shared a couple videos (now unavailable) of Jimmy Uso training in the gym. Jimmy has been out of action since last April when he suffered a knee injury at the first night of WrestleMania 36. He underwent reconstructive knee surgery and has been expected to be cleared sometime soon.