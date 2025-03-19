Jey Uso Praises Solo Sikoa’s Run As Tribal Chief, Jimmy Uso’s Ability To Put Matches Together

Jey Uso recently took some time to praise the work that his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have done in WWE. Uso spoke with Rosenberg Wrestling for a new interview and was asked about Jimmy and Sikoa, and you can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On Jimmy’s potential: “That’s crazy because I feel like he could do everything … everything, man. I learned everything about wrestling from him. Every single thing since I first went to FCW in Tampa, he’s always set the tone, bro. I’ve always been behind him, man. I’ve always followed him. He’s got a great mind for wrestling, and I mean, like, strategically putting matches together.

“Like, when we get stuck at a point, we’ll put a match together, but say we get stuck, like, on chapter nine. There are ten chapters, and we’re stuck on chapter nine. How do we end this? He’s the one, when we’re all sitting there quiet, trying to think of it — he’s the one that, bam, every single time. I’ll still go to him now, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ Like, he’s good, man. He’s really good at this. He’s got a mind for the in-ring work, he’s good on promos, and he’s way funnier. He can ad-lib way better than me — off the dime.”

On Sikoa’s success in WWE: “Man, I love my brother too, man. Like, Solo was the glue to us, man. Like, real life, he busted his ass to get here too. Like, real hard. If y’all knew Solo’s story to get his foot into NXT, he did everything he was supposed to do, and now his hard work is paying off. I feel like he literally sat under the learning tree and just watched everybody, right? Watched Paul [Heyman], watched Roman [Reigns], watched us, watched Sami [Zayn] — just learned the game, and then he went out there and made his own damn name with his own spin.”

On Sikoa’s work as the Tribal Chief: “I used to tell him, when he was Tribal Chief, I was like, ‘Bro, your Tribal Chief look is different from Roman’s Tribal Chief. Like, you put your own spin on the Tribal Chief. You look like Suge Knight right now.’ I like the chains, I like the suits. He put his own spin on it, and then he started talking, and was killing it on the mic.”