Jey Uso Praises Sami Zayn as His Favorite Performer

– During the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Jey Uso praised Sami Zayn as his favorite performer in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on Sami Zayn ending Gunther’s streak: “I’m joyful for him because he deserved it. Man, the streak-ender. We should call him that – Sami ‘The Streak-ender’ Zayn. I don’t know if he’s watching this, maybe [that’s a] new shirt [idea]. But damn, like he beat us [The Usos], he ended our streak [as tag team champions]. In my eyes, Sami Zayn is my favorite performer.”

On why Zayn is his favorite performer in WWE: “If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, pay attention to him, his promos, the way he works in the ring … My favorite performer. I want a damn tag with him. I want to do everything with him. He needs to give me that run. Hey, give me a shot at that Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn.”

Zayn beat Gunther to win the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. Gunther had become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.