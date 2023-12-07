Jey Uso Promises Jimmy Uso Will Get What Is Coming To Him

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Jey Uso spoke about his onscreen feud with his brother Jimmy and said that the two are going to settle their issues at some point.

He said: “He wasn’t at my Thanksgiving, I’ll tell you that. Neither was Solo. Me and Jimmy just gonna keep doing what we been doing, low-key fighting and make-up since we was younger. But lately, I don’t know if there’s no coming back from this. He really messed up. He really hurt me. Me and Jimmy, this is the first time we’ve been just not on the same page, not on the same frequency together. I don’t see him as much. I’m going through it too. He’s hurting, but I’m hurting too. We got it together, out of the mud. Even traveling alone, it’s hard. I feel somewhat empty. Like you said, I’m at the highest point. I do want my brother to be there. I wish we was all good. But man, things happen. Family fight, uce, and we gonna love each other at the end. But Jimmy gonna get this work. You got an ass-whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me.“