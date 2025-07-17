– As previously noted, the New York Mets are hosting WWE Night on July 21, with fans in attendance who purchased a special ticket promotion being able to receive a special Jey Uso YEET themed Mr. Met Bobblehead. The Mets have also announced that WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and former champion Nia Jax will be at the game.

Jey Uso also promoted WWE Night and the special YEET Mr. Met Bobblehead in a new video, which you can check out below. Tickets for the WWE Night game at Citi Field are available RIGHT HERE.