Jey Uso & R-Truth Out the Funniest, Messiest, & Most Stylish People in the WWE Locker Room
December 21, 2023
– In a new TikTok video, WWE Superstars R-Truth and Jey Uso who are the loudest, messiest, funniest, and most stylish people in the WWE locker room. According to them, Solo Sikoa is the dirtiest. Jey Uso added that his brother Jimmy and R-Truth are probably the loudest ones.
They both agreed that Jimmy Uso was the funniest guy in the locker room, and while Jey said that Rey Mysterio is the most stylish. R-Truth’s pick for most stylish is Montez Ford. Meanwhile, Uso said he’d hate to be stuck on a deserted island with Kofi Kingston, while R-Truth picked The Usos or Solo Sikoa.
