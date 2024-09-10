– As noted, WWE Superstar Jey Uso secured an Intercontinental Title shot last night on WWE Raw after winning a Fatal 4-Way match. He will now go on to face Bron Breakker for the title later on. Following the win, Jey Uso spoke to Jackie Redmond in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Uso on his win: “I’m so ready. I’m so ready. You know what I’m saying, Jackie? Get ready to do it for the WWE Universe, for myself, for my family. You know what I’m saying? Really proving myself. Almost been a whole year since I was on RAW, since I left the Bloodline or whatever started my journey. But we gonna get there though, Jackie-O. Appreciate you being on the ride with your boy.”

On dealing with a lot of Brons: “But look, though. But look, though. Braun Strowman. Yeah. Me and you going to dance. And I don’t know if you can dance. Braun Strowman. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed. A lot of Brons going on. But look, though, there’s only one main event, Jey Uso, and you’re looking at the new intercontinental champion main event, Jey Uso. Jackie-O, can I get a yeet? Yeet!”

There is no word yet on when Jey Uso’s title challenge will take place.