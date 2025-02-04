Jey Uso Recalls Jimmy Slipping On Top Rope Move In Their WWE TV Debut

Jey Uso recently recalled how Jimmy had a bit of a miss when he slipped on a top rope dive in their WWE TV debut. The men’s Royal Rumble winner spoke with The Club 520 Podcast before the Rumble and during the interview he was if he ever had a match where he messed up and said he didn’t, but recalled one with Jimmy in their first on-screen match.

“Hell yeah,” Jey began (h/t to Fightful). “I didn’t. My brother did, but I felt just as bad. When we debuted, when we first showed up on TV, it’s on YouTube. We’re supposed to jump on the top rope and splash. He jumped on the top rope and slipped.”

He continued, “Everybody was like, ‘Hahaha, idiot.’ You can hear the first five rows when they’re talking shit. My brother slipped and was real upset about it. We didn’t know. We were just trying to make sure everything was good.”

Jey won the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s show and is set to challenge for one of the top titles at WrestleMania 41.