– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed going to the end of the Royal Rumble with John Cena and what he learned from Cena, notably “Top Guy Speed.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on speaking to Big E after winning the Rumble: “I did my post interview with Jackie [Redmond]. She was like ‘Big E said this and this.’ I went right to Big E, man. From the bottom, I got goosebumps thinking about Big E because I love him. We came out the mud together. There’s a certain class – me, my brother, Big E, Bray Wyatt.”

On his relationship with Big E: “If Big E ever has kids, I got them bro. That’s how tight we are. You just build those kind of bonds with guys you come up with, and you’ll never forget that. [They are] real ones. No matter how much money, no matter what kind of fame we get, he ever needs an ear or shoulder, I’m there for him, for real.”

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.