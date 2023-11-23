wrestling / News
Jey Uso Recalls ‘When Times Were Good’, Drew McIntyre Responds
November 23, 2023 | Posted by
In a post to his Instagram Story, Jey Uso shared a photo of himself standing in front of a signed photo of the Bloodline, as well as his tag team title from that time. He captioned it, “when times were good.” It was during a time when the group was whole and there no problems.
This riled up Drew McIntyre on Twitter, who wrote in response: “You couldn’t make it up. And some people have the nerve to challenge my attitude towards him…”
You couldn't make it up 😂😂😂 And some people have the nerve to challenge my attitude towards him… https://t.co/6MvBOg6umh
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 22, 2023
