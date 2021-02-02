Jey Uso Reportedly Not Medically Cleared

Jey Uso is reportedly on the shelf for the moment, as he is not medically cleared to compete. Dave Meltzer reports at F4Wonline that Uso was not cleared to be part of the Royal Rumble and there’s no known timetable for his return.

Uso was in the graphic for the Royal Rumble two weeks ago, but last week he was not seen in the same graphic. He was listed for the match as of Sunday afternoon but obviously did not compete.

Uso’s last match was on January 15th when he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura.