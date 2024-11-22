Jey Uso Loves Being Reunited With Sami Zayn, Says Bronson Reed Will Be a ‘Problem’ At Survivor Series

Jey Uso is happy to have Sami Zayn back in the fold for Survivor Series; WarGames, though he acknowledges they have a big new problem in Bronson Reed. The Usos and Roman Reigns will be joined by Zayn in WarGames at the November 30th PPV against the New Bloodline and Reed, the latter of whom allied with Solo Sikoa and company on last week’s Smackdown. Jey spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast about the new developments in the match, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful and Wrestling Inc):

On reuniting with Zayn: “So happy. This past Friday, it was cool all of us being in the room together. Even back working together behind the scenes. Backstage, being with Roman and Sami, ping ponging off each other. It felt like old times. Sami is one of my favorite guys to work with and one of my favorite workers. If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, the boy has skills. He’s an actor. He can work. He’s good and safe in the ring. I’m very glad he’s on my team right now.”

On Reed allying with Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline: “I think business just picked up with Bronson Reed. I think he’s going to be a problem at WarGames. I’m not trying to get in the ring with that dude. I’ve been in the ring a couple times with him. He’s an Uce too, you know what I’m saying? Damn, if they had to pick a fifth member for their team, they grabbed the first round draft pick for sure.”