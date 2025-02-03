wrestling / News
Jey Uso Reveals His Immediate Reaction To Winning Royal Rumble
Jey Uso has revealed the first thing he thought after he won the men’s Royal Rumble. Uso won the match on Saturday’s PPV, last defeating John Cena and punching his ticket to WrestleMania. He appeared on Nightcap and was asked what his first though was when Cena hit the floor and he won the bout.
“’Oh s**t,” Uso said (per Fightful). “‘Oh s**t.’ I’m sitting in the ring, and I’m telling you, when I pushed him off, I just watched him. ‘Oh s**t. Oh s**t. I won the Royal Rumble.'”
Uso has said he intends to face Gunther at WrestleMania, noting in the post-show presser that he wanted another shot at the World Heavyweight Champion.
