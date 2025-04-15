– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed his title challenge this weekend at WrestleMania 41. According to Uso, his mother will be in attendance at the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jey Uso on his mother attending WrestleMania 41: “She’s a strong woman. It had to be hard for her because she had us at 18 and my dad was always trying to be a wrestler at 18, so we didn’t have no money. She did her best, and as I got older, I recognized game. She did her best to raise us. We were crazy. It was four boys. I love my mother. All of us, we take care of her. She’s queen. She’ll be at Mania. She’s the glue. She’s 50/50 about watching wrestling because she has a lot of, I’m pretty sure, good and bad memories from the business, but seeing how we’re doing now, she loves it.”

On performing for Mrs. Fatu at WrestleMania: Can’t wait to put on for her at WrestleMania. The promo, it was easy for me to be real because I did talk about my mom. Telling people to be quiet, it’s hard to command silence. I’m telling the people to be quiet. That’s a whole different game. You always want people to cheer and pop for you. I’m telling the crowd to chill so y’all could feel this. I did feel they were wilding out a little bit at the beginning, but by the end of the promo, I had them in the palm of my hand.”

Jey Uso challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix Internationally.