In an interview with Daniel Cormier (via Fightful), Jey Uso revealed when he was told that he would be winning this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Uso will now challenge either GUNTHER or Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania.

Jey Uso said: “Man, I was humbled, man. I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like halfway during the day Saturday, man. ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I’m last four, I see who’s with me. I’m like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man. Then, I was like, man, I would show to my brothers, ‘Hey.’ They told them what it was, and I knew I liked it because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it’s gonna be me. That’s the swerve I like, just like on Monday Night Raw on Bron Breakker, one of the hottest up-and-coming superstars. He’s not gonna beat him on a Monday Night Raw, and they go crazy [when I won]. So that’s the emotion that I like to pump to the fans, man. We gotta swerve because everyone’s smart today. Everyone thinks they know. Y’all ain’t got no damn clue, man. I like to just let y’all enjoy the show, Uce. Enjoy it. Enjoy what we do. It’s entertainment, it’s fun. When you’re there with us, you just gotta be there with us, man. It’s a great show. I love this. I love what we do.”